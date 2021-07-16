Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna RCMP seeking public help in late-night downtown fight, stabbing

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 4:19 pm
Police released photos of “people of interest” on Friday following a multi-person fight between Stuart Park and the Cactus Club restaurant on June 4. Two 19-year-olds were injured, and police are hoping the public can identify the people in the photos. View image in full screen
Police released photos of “people of interest” on Friday following a multi-person fight between Stuart Park and the Cactus Club restaurant on June 4. Two 19-year-olds were injured, and police are hoping the public can identify the people in the photos. Kelowna RCMP

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying “people of interest” in a late-night stabbing in downtown Kelowna last month.

According to Kelowna RCMP, there was a multi-person fight between Stuart Park and the Cactus Club restaurant on June 4, just before 11:30 p.m., with two 19-year-old men receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police released three photos of several males and asked for public assistance in identifying them.

Kelowna RCMP
Kelowna RCMP. Kelowna RCMP
Kelowna RCMP
Kelowna RCMP. Kelowna RCMP
Kelowna RCMP
Kelowna RCMP. Kelowna RCMP

Read more: Search for suspects continues as police investigate stabbing death of Calgary father

Story continues below advertisement

“Our investigation has determined that the group of people in these images are persons of interest in this investigation,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Trending Stories

“We are hoping the public can assist us in identifying them. If you recognize any of these individuals, we are asking you to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Click to play video: 'Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to child confinement call' Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to child confinement call
Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to child confinement call – Jul 5, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagKelowna tagPolice tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagDowntown Stabbing tagKelowna stabbing tagDowntown Kelowna Stabbing tagpeople of interest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers