Kelowna RCMP seeking public help in late-night downtown fight, stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying “people of interest” in a late-night stabbing in downtown Kelowna last month.

According to Kelowna RCMP, there was a multi-person fight between Stuart Park and the Cactus Club restaurant on June 4, just before 11:30 p.m., with two 19-year-old men receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police released three photos of several males and asked for public assistance in identifying them.

Kelowna RCMP. Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP. Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP. Kelowna RCMP

Read more: Search for suspects continues as police investigate stabbing death of Calgary father

Story continues below advertisement

“Our investigation has determined that the group of people in these images are persons of interest in this investigation,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“We are hoping the public can assist us in identifying them. If you recognize any of these individuals, we are asking you to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

1:40 Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to child confinement call Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to child confinement call – Jul 5, 2021