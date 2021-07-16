N.B. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, launches mobile vaccination clinics

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 Friday and said they’ve launched a series of mobile clinics for those who have not yet received their first or second dose of the vaccine.

The two new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and are related to travel.

As of Friday, the province announced that 56.9 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and 80.3 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In order to increase the number of people being vaccinated, the province has launched a series of mobile clinics.

“The clinics provide walk-in service. They are intended to bridge gaps in accessibility and convenience,” the province said.

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

According to the province, these clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Brunswick is 2,345. Since Thursday, there have been two new recoveries for a total of 2,290 recoveries.

There have been 46 deaths and the number of active cases is eight. No one is hospitalized in New Brunswick at present.

Since Thursday, 713 tests were conducted for a total of 372,206.