New Brunswick Sen. Judith Keating, a ‘tireless advocate,’ has died at 58

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick Sen. Judith Keating has died. She was 58 years old.

Keating was appointed to the Senate in January 2020 and sat with the Independent Senators Group.

She was a lawyer and constitutional expert who spent several decades as a senior civil servant in the New Brunswick, including as a legal adviser to the premier.

READ MORE: Former University of Saskatchewan law dean appointed to the Senate

She was also the first woman to be the deputy minister of justice and attorney general in that province.

In a statement, Senate Speaker George Furey called her a “tireless advocate.”

1:31 Senate committee calls for more human rights for incarcerated people Senate committee calls for more human rights for incarcerated people – Jun 28, 2021

Advertisement