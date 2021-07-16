Menu

Canada

New Brunswick Sen. Judith Keating, a ‘tireless advocate,’ has died at 58

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2021 12:17 pm
New Brunswick Sen. Judith Keating has died. She was 58 years old.

Keating was appointed to the Senate in January 2020 and sat with the Independent Senators Group.

She was a lawyer and constitutional expert who spent several decades as a senior civil servant in the New Brunswick, including as a legal adviser to the premier.

READ MORE: Former University of Saskatchewan law dean appointed to the Senate

She was also the first woman to be the deputy minister of justice and attorney general in that province.

In a statement, Senate Speaker George Furey called her a “tireless advocate.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
