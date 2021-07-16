Halifax police on scene of sudden death in city’s south end

Halifax Regional Police say they are at the scene of a sudden death in Halifax.
In a release issued on Friday morning, police said at around 4:50 a.m. they responded to a report of a sudden death in a residence on Payzant Avenue near Preston Street, which is located in the city’s south end.
No further details were provided, with police saying the investigation is in the early stages.
In an interview, police spokesperson Const. Alicia Joseph said she couldn’t provide any more details about the investigation.
That included the gender and or age of the person who has died.
She said more details could be released later on Friday.
