Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax police on scene of sudden death in city’s south end

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 9:48 am
Halifax police on scene of sudden death in city’s south end - image View image in full screen
Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Halifax Regional Police say they are at the scene of a sudden death in Halifax.

In a release issued on Friday morning, police said at around 4:50 a.m. they responded to a report of a sudden death in a residence on Payzant Avenue near Preston Street, which is located in the city’s south end.

No further details were provided, with police saying the investigation is in the early stages.

In an interview, police spokesperson Const. Alicia Joseph said she couldn’t provide any more details about the investigation.

Trending Stories

That included the gender and or age of the person who has died.

Click to play video: 'N.S. police can now issue their own emergency alerts' N.S. police can now issue their own emergency alerts
N.S. police can now issue their own emergency alerts

She said more details could be released later on Friday.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax crime tagNova Scotia Crime tagHalifax death tagHalifax Regional Police report death tagHalifax sudden death tagNova Scotia sudden death tagPayzant Avenue sudden death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers