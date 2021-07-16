Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russian plane carrying 17 people, including 4 kids, goes missing in Siberia

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 16, 2021 8:17 am
Click to play video: '28 people reportedly dead in Russia after plane wreckage found' 28 people reportedly dead in Russia after plane wreckage found
WATCH: 28 people reportedly dead in Russia after plane wreckage found – Jul 6, 2021

A Russian passenger plane with 17 people on board went missing Friday during a flight in Siberia.

The regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said the An-28 plane disappeared in the Tomsk region in western Siberia.

The emergencies office said the plan carried 14 passengers, including four children, and three crew members.

Read more: Wreckage found in Russia after plane with 28 people went missing

A search effort involving several helicopters is under way, officials said.

The An-28 is a small short-range, Soviet-designed turboprop used by many small carriers across Russia and some other countries.

The plane that went missing belonged to the local Sila airline and was flying from the town of Kedrovoye to the city of Tomsk.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'The future of Canada’s aviation industry' The future of Canada’s aviation industry
The future of Canada’s aviation industry – Sep 22, 2020

The flight crew hadn’t reported any problems before the plane disappeared, officials said.

But the plane’s emergency beacon activated, signaling that the aircraft had a forced landing or crashed.

The plane’s disappearance comes 10 days after another Russian plane crashed while preparing to land in bad weather on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East, killing all 28 people on board. The investigation into the crash of the An-26 plane is ongoing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Russia tagSiberia tagRussia Plane Crash tagrussia missing plane tagAn-28 crash tagAn-28 plane tagAn-28 plane missing tagAn-28 Russia tagMissing Russian plane tagRussia An-28 plane missing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers