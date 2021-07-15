Menu

Health

Unknown drug in Halifax leads to multiple overdoses, 2 deaths

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 2:09 pm
Nova Scotia Health encourages people to have naloxone on hand when using any drug substance. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Health encourages people to have naloxone on hand when using any drug substance. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Nova Scotia Health is warning about a drug in the Halifax area that has led to a “number” of overdoses and two deaths.

The health authority says it has received reports about the unknown substance from community groups.

“The only description we have is that the drug may be being sold on a blotter (small squares of paper, typically used for acid),” the health authority said in a release.

The alert includes reminders for people using substances to not use them alone, if possible. Those who have to use it along, should call a “trusted support person” to let the know they are using the substance and give them their location.

As well, users should start with a test dose, that is low.

The health authority also reminds people to have naloxone available, even if they aren’t intentionally using opioids. Naloxone is available for free from most community pharmacies and other community organizations.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
