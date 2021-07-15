Menu

Money

Home sales in Canada fell for the 3rd straight month in June

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2021 9:56 am
Click to play video: 'Royal LePage forecasts cooling of housing market in 2022' Royal LePage forecasts cooling of housing market in 2022
Home prices increased by 25 per cent year-over-year last spring, creating bidding wars in cottage country and major urban centres. However, one of Canada’s largest real estate firms is predicting a cool-down in the housing market. Anne Gaviola reports.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales last month fell on a month-over-month basis for the third straight month as the market continued to slow after hitting an all-time record in March.

The association says home sales were down 8.4 per cent month-over-month in June, as sales cooled in 80 per cent of all local markets.

However, compared with a year ago, sales in June rose 13.6 per cent to set a new record for the month.

Click to play video: 'What a developer’s plan to buy $1B in homes could mean for Canada’s housing market' What a developer’s plan to buy $1B in homes could mean for Canada’s housing market
What a developer’s plan to buy $1B in homes could mean for Canada’s housing market – Jun 15, 2021

CREA chair Cliff Stevenson says while there is still a lot of activity in many markets across Canada, things have noticeably calmed down in the last few months.

The number of newly listed homes edged up 0.7 per cent in June compared with May.

CREA says the actual national average price of a home sold in June was a little over $679,000, up 25.9 per cent compared with a year ago.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Housing tagHome prices tagCREA tagCanada housing market tagCanada housing tagCanada home sales taghome sales june tag

