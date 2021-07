Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a car in Brampton early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway at around 2:06 a.m.

Police said the rider of the motorcycle was a man who was transported to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The major collision bureau has taken over the investigation.

COLLISION:

– Kennedy Rd/Sandalwood Pkwy, #Brampton

– Car vs. motorcycle collision

– Motorcycle rider transported to hospital, where they later died as a result of the injuries they sustained

– Major Collision Bureau has taken carriage

– C/R at 2:06 a.m.

– PR21-0242983 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 15, 2021

