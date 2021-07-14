Menu

Health

Burrata cheese sold in Quebec recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2021 11:59 pm
La Bella Contadina brand Burrata Nadi con latte di bufala cheese is shown in a photo provided by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. View image in full screen
La Bella Contadina brand Burrata Nadi con latte di bufala cheese is shown in a photo provided by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Canada’s food safety watchdog says potential Listeria contamination of a cheese product has prompted Fruiterie Milano Inc. to recall its La Bella Contadina brand Burrata Nadi con latte di Bufala.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the cheese was distributed in Quebec in 200-gram packages with a best before date of July 21.

There have been no reports of illness linked to the cheese but the agency says consumers should not eat the recalled product.

Read more: Johnson & Johnson to recall 5 sunscreens due to benzene traces

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick and can be fatal in severe cases.

Symptoms of listeriosis can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, with pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems particularly at risk.

Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

Click to play video: 'Ask The Doctor: What is Listeria and how to avoid it' Ask The Doctor: What is Listeria and how to avoid it
Ask The Doctor: What is Listeria and how to avoid it – Sep 28, 2016
© 2021 The Canadian Press
