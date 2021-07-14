Menu

Politics

Vote for Grand Chief of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs goes to a second ballot

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2021 5:04 pm
Arlen Dumas, Grand Chief of the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs. Dumas is one of four candidates remaining as vote for the new leader of the organization representing First Nations in Manitoba goes to a second ballot Wednesday. View image in full screen
Arlen Dumas, Grand Chief of the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs. Dumas is one of four candidates remaining as vote for the new leader of the organization representing First Nations in Manitoba goes to a second ballot Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

A vote for the new leader of the organization representing First Nations in Manitoba is going to a second ballot.

First Nations leaders have spent the past two days hearing from candidates at the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs 33rd annual general assembly.

Read more: AMC to elect grand chief at general assembly Wednesday

Incumbent Arlen Dumas and Sheila North, a former grand chief for the organization representing northern First Nations in the province, are facing off on the second ballot.

David Harper, also a former grand chief of the northern advocacy group, did not receive enough votes to move forward.

Read more: Manitoba Indigenous relations minister quits cabinet position, remains in legislature

Leaders are also voting for a new Assembly of First Nations regional chief after Kevin Hart stepped down earlier this year to run for national chief of that organization.

Cindy Woodhouse and Karen Batson, the former chief of Pine Creek First Nation, are still in the running.

Click to play video: 'AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas on vaccine rollout and mental health impact' AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas on vaccine rollout and mental health impact
AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas on vaccine rollout and mental health impact – Feb 2, 2021
