2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle collision involving tractor trailer in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people suffered serious injuries following a three-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday afternoon.

According to OPP, around 3 p.m. officers responded to the collision at the intersection of County Road 48 and Fenel Road just east of the village of Kirkfield.

Police say two people were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

OPP said Wednesday the collision remains under investigation.

Advertisement