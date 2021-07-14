Menu

Traffic

2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle collision involving tractor trailer in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 12:44 pm
OPP say two people were injured following a three-vehicle collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday. View image in full screen
OPP say two people were injured following a three-vehicle collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people suffered serious injuries following a three-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday afternoon.

According to OPP,  around 3 p.m. officers responded to the collision at the intersection of County Road 48 and Fenel Road just east of the village of Kirkfield.

Police say two people were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

OPP said Wednesday the collision remains under investigation.

