2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle collision involving tractor trailer in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Two people suffered serious injuries following a three-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday afternoon.
According to OPP, around 3 p.m. officers responded to the collision at the intersection of County Road 48 and Fenel Road just east of the village of Kirkfield.
Trending Stories
Read more: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries following crash on Highway 118 north of Minden: OPP
Police say two people were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.
OPP said Wednesday the collision remains under investigation.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments