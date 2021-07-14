Menu

Sports

‘No excuses’: U.K. to ban online racists from soccer games after Euro 2020 uproar

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 14, 2021 11:34 am
WATCH ABOVE: UK to ban online racists from entering soccer stadiums after Euros abuse.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to ban anyone guilty of online racist abuse from attending soccer matches after three members of England’s national team were targeted following its loss in the European Championship final.

Read more: ‘Unforgivable’: England’s Black players subject to racism after Euro 2020 loss

Johnson on Wednesday condemned the abuse levelled at three Black players after they failed to score penalties in England’s shootout defeat to Italy on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

And Johnson told the House of Commons it was time to act. The government plans to add online racism to the list of offenses for which fans can be barred from matches, he said.

Click to play video: 'English players targeted by racist attacks after Euro 2021 loss to Italy' English players targeted by racist attacks after Euro 2021 loss to Italy
English players targeted by racist attacks after Euro 2021 loss to Italy

“What we are doing is taking practical steps to ensure that the football banning regime is changed so that if you are guilty of racist abuse online on football, then you will not be going to the match,” Johnson said during his weekly prime minister’s questions session. “No ifs, no buts, no exemptions, no excuses.”

Read more: Italy wins Euro 2020 final beating England

Courts are allowed to issue banning orders if a fan is convicted of a “relevant offence” linked to a match, including crimes such as disorderly behavior or possession of weapons.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
