News

Police: 59-year-old man missing in Winnipeg’s north end

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 7:06 pm
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding Arnold Wayne Sinclair, 59.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding Arnold Wayne Sinclair, 59. Handout / Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are requesting the public’s help tracking down a missing 59-year-old man.

The force says Arnold Wayne Sinclair was last seen just before midnight on July 12 at his home in Winnipeg’s north end.

Officers believe he “may try to walk northbound out of the city.”

Trending Stories

Sinclair is described as 5’5″ tall with a slim build, medium-length black hair, a full beard, brown eyes, and wearing a dark sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

