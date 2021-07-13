Menu

Crime

Hamilton police investigating anti-Muslim hate crime in Ancaster

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted July 13, 2021 2:53 pm
The hate crime unit of the Hamilton Police is investigating an anti-Muslim attack in Ancaster on Monday night.
The hate crime unit of the Hamilton Police is investigating an anti-Muslim attack in Ancaster on Monday night. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

The Hamilton police hate crime unit is investigating a hate crime incident in Ancaster that investigators say involved an anti-Muslim attack on a woman and her daughter.

In a media release, Hamilton police say the mother and daughter were walking through the parking lot of a plaza in the Meadowlands at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday when they were almost hit by a vehicle pulling out of a spot.

Investigators say the interaction escalated, with the suspect uttering threats towards the victims while using racial slurs targeting the Muslim community.

Read more: Hamilton police to launch hate crime case review team

Although the victims tried to run away and hide behind some bushes across the street, police say the suspect tracked them down and threatened to kill them once he found them.

Police say one of the victims ran and screamed for help and when witnesses intervened, the suspect fled the area.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Hamilton police are urging any witnesses to contact Hamilton Police Division 3 Criminal Investigation Branch Acting Detective Sergeant Michael Hall at 905-546-3851 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

