SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ottawa Public Health reports single new case of COVID-19

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 1:55 pm
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no deaths related to the virus. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no deaths related to the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa is continuing to report dwindling COVID-19 case counts to start the week, adding only one case of the virus to the local totals on Tuesday after a milestone day with zero new infections.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 in Ottawa Public Health’s latest report on the pandemic.

Read more: Experts, family call for Ontario hospitals to loosen visitation restrictions

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city fell to 33 as of Tuesday, while the number of people in hospital with the virus held steady at two.

As case counts drop, Ottawa is ramping up its vaccine strategy, in many cases specifically targeting first-dose holdouts.

Story continues below advertisement

The city has opened up walk-in appointments for residents who have not gotten their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at all community clinics in the city.

Trending Stories

As of Tuesday, it has also switched its wait-list tool to a weekly reset from a daily one, allowing residents to sign up once a week to grab last-minute appointments for unclaimed shots.

The city has also taken to posting the number of available appointments for the next day at its 14 community clinics on Twitter, with hundreds regularly available at sites such as the University of Ottawa, city hall, the Nepean Sportsplex and the Eva James Memorial Centre.

Monday’s vaccination update showed that 54 per cent of eligible residents aged 12 and older are now double-vaccinated against the virus, while 81 per cent have received a first dose.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'WHO clarifies warning on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines' WHO clarifies warning on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines
WHO clarifies warning on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Public Health tagcovid vaccines tagottawa covid tagOttawa COVID cases tagOttawa covid vaccines tagOttawa first-dose covid cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers