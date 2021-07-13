Ottawa Public Health reports single new case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is continuing to report dwindling COVID-19 case counts to start the week, adding only one case of the virus to the local totals on Tuesday after a milestone day with zero new infections.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 in Ottawa Public Health’s latest report on the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city fell to 33 as of Tuesday, while the number of people in hospital with the virus held steady at two.

As case counts drop, Ottawa is ramping up its vaccine strategy, in many cases specifically targeting first-dose holdouts.

[ON] 💥OTTAWA💥

Still need your FIRST dose? Its not a problem anymore 💿💿 1️⃣ WALK IN🚶‍♀️ at ANY Community Clinic👉 https://t.co/hdax7a1HMU

2️⃣ BOOK at ANY Community Clinic👉 https://t.co/lzLSM9Atq1

3️⃣ BOOK at a 💊 PHARMACY👉 https://t.co/LVh9Dmdknx@OttawaHealth #COVID19ON #vhcON pic.twitter.com/v5eig0yx3Q — Vaccine Hunters Canada (@VaxHuntersCan) July 13, 2021

The city has opened up walk-in appointments for residents who have not gotten their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at all community clinics in the city.

As of Tuesday, it has also switched its wait-list tool to a weekly reset from a daily one, allowing residents to sign up once a week to grab last-minute appointments for unclaimed shots.

The city has also taken to posting the number of available appointments for the next day at its 14 community clinics on Twitter, with hundreds regularly available at sites such as the University of Ottawa, city hall, the Nepean Sportsplex and the Eva James Memorial Centre.

Monday’s vaccination update showed that 54 per cent of eligible residents aged 12 and older are now double-vaccinated against the virus, while 81 per cent have received a first dose.

We are making big strides in our vaccination rollout because of your efforts, #OttCity!

If you are 12 or older and have not booked an appointment for your first or moved up your second dose, you can do so with @ONgov: https://t.co/pdqHDaEnlH or call: 1-833-943-3900 pic.twitter.com/TCSookNCAK — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) July 13, 2021

