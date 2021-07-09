Judge denies new evidence in Meng Wanzhou extradition case

Send this page to someone via email

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge is not allowing new evidence to be admitted in the United States extradition case of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes says the application by Meng’s lawyers to use the documents obtained from HSBC through a Hong Kong court is denied.

Reasons for the refusal are to be issued in 10 days.

Lawyers for Meng told the judge in June that the documents include internal email chains and spreadsheets that undermine the allegations of fraud against Meng, proving the U.S. misled the court in its summary of the case against her.

Meng is accused of lying to HSBC about Huawei’s control of Skycom, putting the bank at risk of violating American sanctions against Iran.

Both she and Huawei deny the allegations against them.

Redacted pages of the documents were released after Holmes rejected Meng’s application for a publication ban on the entirety of the documents.

