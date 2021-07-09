Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge denies new evidence in Meng Wanzhou extradition case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2021 5:50 pm
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing, in Vancouver, on Friday, December 11, 2020. View image in full screen
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing, in Vancouver, on Friday, December 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge is not allowing new evidence to be admitted in the United States extradition case of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes says the application by Meng’s lawyers to use the documents obtained from HSBC through a Hong Kong court is denied.

Read more: Attorney general urges B.C. Supreme Court to not hear new Meng Wanzhou evidence

Reasons for the refusal are to be issued in 10 days.

Click to play video: 'Meng Wanzhou lawyers apply for delay in extradition hearing' Meng Wanzhou lawyers apply for delay in extradition hearing
Meng Wanzhou lawyers apply for delay in extradition hearing – Apr 19, 2021

Lawyers for Meng told the judge in June that the documents include internal email chains and spreadsheets that undermine the allegations of fraud against Meng, proving the U.S. misled the court in its summary of the case against her.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meng is accused of lying to HSBC about Huawei’s control of Skycom, putting the bank at risk of violating American sanctions against Iran.

Read more: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou loses publication ban bid on evidence at extradition hearing

Both she and Huawei deny the allegations against them.

Redacted pages of the documents were released after Holmes rejected Meng’s application for a publication ban on the entirety of the documents.

More to come…

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justice tagMeng Wanzhou tagExtradition tagTwo Michaels tagMeng Wanzhou Extradition tagmeng tagMeng extradition tagHuwawei tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers