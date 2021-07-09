Barrie’s Mapleview Drive East construction begins end of July

Send this page to someone via email

Construction of Mapleview Drive East from Madelaine Drive to Yonge Street in Barrie, Ont., begins at the end of July.

City officials say the work is needed to accommodate future traffic volumes and to build important infrastructure that will service development in south Barrie.

Lane restrictions are expected to begin at the end of the month and officials say drivers should expect “significant” delays during construction. People are therefore encouraged to use alternate driving routes when possible.

The entire project will take three construction seasons to finish, the city said.

The contractor will be on site the week of July 19 to conduct prep work.

During construction — between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Friday — Mapleview Drive East from Madelaine Drive to Yonge Street will be restricted to one lane. Two lanes will open at night and on weekends.

Barrie Transit route 8 will be on detour for the duration of the project.

