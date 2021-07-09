Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Barrie’s Mapleview Drive East construction begins end of July

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 5:21 pm
City officials say the work is needed to accommodate future traffic volumes and to build important infrastructure that will service development in south Barrie. View image in full screen
City officials say the work is needed to accommodate future traffic volumes and to build important infrastructure that will service development in south Barrie. Don Mitchell / Global News

Construction of Mapleview Drive East from Madelaine Drive to Yonge Street in Barrie, Ont., begins at the end of July.

City officials say the work is needed to accommodate future traffic volumes and to build important infrastructure that will service development in south Barrie.

Lane restrictions are expected to begin at the end of the month and officials say drivers should expect “significant” delays during construction. People are therefore encouraged to use alternate driving routes when possible.

Read more: Barrie, Ont.’s Anne Street bridge construction begins Saturday

The entire project will take three construction seasons to finish, the city said.

Trending Stories

The contractor will be on site the week of July 19 to conduct prep work.

Story continues below advertisement

During construction — between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Friday — Mapleview Drive East from Madelaine Drive to Yonge Street will be restricted to one lane. Two lanes will open at night and on weekends.

Barrie Transit route 8 will be on detour for the duration of the project.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police seek suspect after flight from traffic stop and collision on County Road 28 in Bailieboro' Peterborough police seek suspect after flight from traffic stop and collision on County Road 28 in Bailieboro
Peterborough police seek suspect after flight from traffic stop and collision on County Road 28 in Bailieboro
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie news tagCity Of Barrie tagMapleview Drive East tagMapleview Drive East barrie tagMapleview Drive East construction tagmadelaine drive barrie tagyonge street barire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers