Crime

Peterborough police seek driver who fled from traffic stop, collision on County Road 28

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 11:02 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police seek suspect after flight from traffic stop and collision on County Road 28 in Bailieboro' Peterborough police seek suspect after flight from traffic stop and collision on County Road 28 in Bailieboro
Peterborough police continue to search for a driver following a pursuit and crash along County Road 28 on Thursday evening in Cavan Monaghan Township.

The Peterborough Police Service is searching for the driver of a vehicle following two incidents on Thursday night in Cavan Monaghan Township.

Around 8:20 p.m., police say an officer on patrol in the hamlet of Bailieboro attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and took off.

Police say a short pursuit was called off for safety concerns.

Read more: 3 arrested after cocaine, loaded firearm found during traffic stop in Peterborough, police say

A short time later, the vehicle entered a construction zone on County Road 28 south of Larmer Line and collided at a slow speed with another vehicle, police said. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported from the collision.

Police launched an area search utilizing its K9 unit and a drone, however, they failed to locate the suspect.

The section of County Road 28 was closed at Larmer Line until midnight as police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online

