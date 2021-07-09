Peterborough police seek driver who fled from traffic stop, collision on County Road 28

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Police Service is searching for the driver of a vehicle following two incidents on Thursday night in Cavan Monaghan Township.

Around 8:20 p.m., police say an officer on patrol in the hamlet of Bailieboro attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and took off.

Police say a short pursuit was called off for safety concerns.

A short time later, the vehicle entered a construction zone on County Road 28 south of Larmer Line and collided at a slow speed with another vehicle, police said. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported from the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

TRAFFIC: @PtboPolice have a section of County Road 28 blocked south of Larmer Line following what appears to be a collision in a construction zone. It is unclear how long the section of roadway will be closed. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/96Pb2lMQPo — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 9, 2021

Police launched an area search utilizing its K9 unit and a drone, however, they failed to locate the suspect.

The section of County Road 28 was closed at Larmer Line until midnight as police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online