Former teacher charged in connection with sexual assaults at west Edmonton school

WARNING: This story contains details of alleged sexual assaults that readers may find disturbing.

A retired elementary school teacher has been charged with four counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation, the Edmonton Police Service said Thursday night.

In a news release, police said 55-year-old Gilbert Lavigne remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.

Police alleged the assaults occurred between 2016 and 2019 in the classroom of an undisclosed west Edmonton school. Two of the victims were nine years old at the time they were assaulted while a third victim was 11.

“All of the offences, which reportedly included fondling over and under the clothing of three female students, allegedly occurred during regular school hours,” police said in a news release.

Police said Lavigne worked as a teacher at several schools over 30 years.

Police also asked anyone who was a victim of sexual assault or exploitation as a child to come forward and call them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.