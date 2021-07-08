Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former teacher charged in connection with sexual assaults at west Edmonton school

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 10:00 pm
A file photo of retired Edmonton teacher Gilbert Lavigne. View image in full screen
A file photo of retired Edmonton teacher Gilbert Lavigne. Supplied by EPS

WARNING: This story contains details of alleged sexual assaults that readers may find disturbing.

A retired elementary school teacher has been charged with four counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation, the Edmonton Police Service said Thursday night.

In a news release, police said 55-year-old Gilbert Lavigne remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.

Police alleged the assaults occurred between 2016 and 2019 in the classroom of an undisclosed west Edmonton school. Two of the victims were nine years old at the time they were assaulted while a third victim was 11.

“All of the offences, which reportedly included fondling over and under the clothing of three female students, allegedly occurred during regular school hours,” police said in a news release.

Police said Lavigne worked as a teacher at several schools over 30 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also asked anyone who was a victim of sexual assault or exploitation as a child to come forward and call them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSexual Assault tagedmonton police service tagEdmonton police tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagsex assault tagSexual Exploitation tagSex Crimes tagwest Edmonton tagWest Edmonton school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers