Canada

Canada won’t be welcoming unvaccinated tourists any time soon: Trudeau

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 3:44 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference after touring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ottawa, on Friday, July 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference after touring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ottawa, on Friday, July 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

With COVID-19 numbers dipping across the country and several provinces gradually easing back to normalcy, many Canadians have been wondering when it will be OK for unvaccinated people to travel freely once again. Putting a rest to this notion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday clarified that it is “not going to happen for quite a while.”

“We need to continue to ensure that the safety of Canadians, of all the sacrifices that so many people have made over the past many, many months are not for nothing,” Trudeau said at a press conference in British Columbia.

“If you are wondering when unvaccinated tourists can come to Canada, I can tell you right now that’s not going to happen for quite a while.”

Trudeau said the focus right now is “on supporting Canadians and continuing to go through this pandemic and continuing to recover our economies.”

“I know how difficult this past year and a half has been for our tourism sector,” he said, acknowledging how trying the pandemic has been for small and large businesses alike.

“We were there for them and we will continue to do everything we can to reopen everything safely and rapidly,” he added.

