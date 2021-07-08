COVID-19: 2 new cases in N.S., more walk-in vaccine appointments Thursday

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries.
The cases are both in the Eastern Zone. One is a close contact of a previously-reported case and the other is under investigation.
All four health zones are being closely monitored for community spread, said a release from the province.
Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,315 tests on Wednesday.
“Asymptomatic testing will be an important part of our COVID-19 routine this summer,” said Premier Iain Rankin in the release. “Our province continues to be a leader in asymptomatic testing, which is key to detecting cases early and preventing the spread of the virus.”
There are still 39 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Walk-in vaccine appointments
In a tweet, the IWK Health Centre said people aged 35 and older who haven’t received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can go to a walk-in vaccine clinic at the Halifax Convention Centre on Thursday to get it.
Walk-ins are also available for people aged 18 and older who haven’t received their first dose yet. The appointments are for the Moderna vaccine, which can be used as a second dose for adults who received Pfizer for their first.
It said there were 800 walk-in appointments available Thursday and will provide updates on clinic capacity through the IWK Twitter account.
The clinic is open until 7 p.m.
