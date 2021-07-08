Menu

Health

COVID-19: 2 new cases in N.S., more walk-in vaccine appointments Thursday

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 1:42 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: N.S. top doctor pleads for people to get fully vaccinated' COVID-19: N.S. top doctor pleads for people to get fully vaccinated
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. Dr. Robert Strang, says the province is still in the race against COVID-19 and the Delta variant until at least 75 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries.

The cases are both in the Eastern Zone. One is a close contact of a previously-reported case and the other is under investigation.

All four health zones are being closely monitored for community spread, said a release from the province.

Read more: N.S. top doctor pleads for people to get fully vaccinated, reports 1 new case

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,315 tests on Wednesday.

“Asymptomatic testing will be an important part of our COVID-19 routine this summer,” said Premier Iain Rankin in the release. “Our province continues to be a leader in asymptomatic testing, which is key to detecting cases early and preventing the spread of the virus.”

There are still 39 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Trending Stories

Walk-in vaccine appointments

In a tweet, the IWK Health Centre said people aged 35 and older who haven’t received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can go to a walk-in vaccine clinic at the Halifax Convention Centre on Thursday to get it.

Walk-ins are also available for people aged 18 and older who haven’t received their first dose yet. The appointments are for the Moderna vaccine, which can be used as a second dose for adults who received Pfizer for their first.

It said there were 800 walk-in appointments available Thursday and will provide updates on clinic capacity through the IWK Twitter account.

The clinic is open until 7 p.m.

