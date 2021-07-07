KFL&A Public Health says cybersecurity threat resolved, still working on IT recovery

Send this page to someone via email

For almost two weeks, KFL&A Public Health has been dealing with a cybersecurity attack that initially forced its servers offline.

Wednesday, the health unit said the threat has been resolved, but it’s still working on getting its IT systems up and running.

“As a precautionary measure, the agency’s IT team immediately took all systems offline and began an investigation,” said the health unit’s chief executive officer Linda Murray.

Murray said the health unit brought in cybersecurity experts to help secure the system and to ensure that personal information was not breached.

“We are pleased to report that no data threatened by the attack was accessed, shared, or corrupted and this includes personal health information,” a statement from the health unit said.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP are now handling the forensic investigation into the matter. The health unit has never commented on what type of attack occurred or who targeted the institution.

2:03 Student information, financial info published in suspected RMC data leak after cyber attack Student information, financial info published in suspected RMC data leak after cyber attack – Aug 18, 2020

Despite the service disruptions, the health unit says many services were not impacted, including all COVID-19 operations.

But the agency’s offices in Cloyne and Sharbot Lake were forced to close, and will only reopen with modified hours specific to COVID-19 services the week of July 12.

Cloyne will be open on Mondays and Sharbot Lake will be open on Tuesdays.