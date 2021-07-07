Two COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases reported in Manitoba on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Manitoba on Wednesday.

Public health officials said the latest deaths are a man in his 50s from Winnipeg, whose illness was linked to the Alpha variant of the virus, and a man in his 30s from the Interlake-Eastern region.

Story continues below advertisement

The province had identified 70 new cases of the virus as of 9:30 a.m., bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 56,586.

The Winnipeg health region remains the area with the highest number of new cases, with 32 reported Wednesday.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate sits at 5.6 per cent provincially, and 5.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

3:11 Pandemic dividing some families Pandemic dividing some families

Story continues below advertisement