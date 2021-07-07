Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Two COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases reported in Manitoba on Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 1:59 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Manitoba on Wednesday.

Public health officials said the latest deaths are a man in his 50s from Winnipeg, whose illness was linked to the Alpha variant of the virus, and a man in his 30s from the Interlake-Eastern region.

Read more: Manitoba hits COVID-19 vaccine targets, new health orders expected next week

Story continues below advertisement

The province had identified 70 new cases of the virus as of 9:30 a.m., bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 56,586.

Trending Stories

The Winnipeg health region remains the area with the highest number of new cases, with 32 reported Wednesday.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate sits at 5.6 per cent provincially, and 5.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Pandemic dividing some families' Pandemic dividing some families
Pandemic dividing some families
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCOVID-19 deaths tagManitoba Covid-19 Cases tagManitoba COVID-19 Deaths tagnew COVID-19 cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers