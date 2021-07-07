SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

COVID-19 charges laid against 3 Queen’s students for Aberdeen Street party: Kingston police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 1:54 pm
Police say three Queen's University students who live at homes that reportedly hosted the large gathering are facing Reopening Ontario Act fines. View image in full screen
Police say three Queen's University students who live at homes that reportedly hosted the large gathering are facing Reopening Ontario Act fines. Kingston police

Three people are facing COVID-19-related charges following a massive street party in Kingston’s university district over the weekend, Kingston police announced Wednesday.

The party took place on Aberdeen Street — an area notorious for such gatherings during Homecoming and St. Patrick’s Day — over Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police say hundreds of people attended despite COVID-19 gathering limits.

Read more: COVID-19: Kingston, Ont. street party in university district causes upset

Police say they identified those charged by reviewing video footage, much of it posted on social media, which led them to a specific residence that allegedly hosted the large gathering.

The three people charged are between the ages of 20 and 21, all Queen’s University students, and all have been charged with hosting a gathering in excess of 25 people, an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

All have been summoned to court in October, and could face fines of a minimum of $10,000 and up to $100,000 if convicted, as well as imprisonment up to one year.

The information will also be shared with Queen’s University, which will determine if the students have breached the school’s code of conduct.

KFL&A Public Health is urging those who attended this event to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they arise.

Police are still investigating and are looking for tenants of other properties who appear to have hosted, organized or condoned the large gathering.

COVID-19 charges laid against 3 Queen’s students for Aberdeen Street party: Kingston police - image View image in full screen
