COVID-19: Officials give update on Manitoba’s vaccine efforts

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the province’s efforts to vaccinate against COVID-19 Wednesday.

Dr. Joss Reimer, lead of the province’s vaccine implementation task force will be joined by Johanu Botha, the task force’s operations, logistics and planning lead, at a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Earlier in the day Wednesday Premier Brian Pallister said he expects COVID-19 restrictions will be further loosened as early as next week after the province hit vaccine milestones tied to its reopening plan this week.

At last word 75.1 per cent of eligible Manitobans 12 and up have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 51.5 per cent of the eligible population have received two shots.

Story continues below advertisement

3:00 Manitoba looking at ‘hopeful’ summer, but top doctor advises caution Manitoba looking at ‘hopeful’ summer, but top doctor advises caution

Under Manitoba’s reopening plans announced last month, officials have said a second round of restriction loosening could start if the province hits 75 per cent first dose vaccination and 50 per cent second dose rates by the August long weekend, provided daily case numbers and hospitalization rates are low.

Pallister had previously said the loosening of restrictions could come before the August long weekend if the targets were hit early.

Current health orders ban most indoor social gatherings and require museums, theatres and casinos to remain closed.

There is no word yet on what changes will be made.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.