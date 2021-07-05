COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health say region has surpassed 250,000 vaccines administered

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health announced on Monday that more than a quarter of a million COVID-19 doses have been administered in the region.

“We are especially pleased to report that almost half of those eligible for vaccination in our area are fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Hugh Guan, Associate Medical Officer of Health at KFL&A Public Health.

“We want to invite any area residents who have not yet received their first vaccine dose to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

In total, 77.8 per cent of individuals 12 years of age and older have received their first dose and 44.5 per cent of these individuals are fully vaccinated.

Because of this milestone, KFL&A Public Health is expanding the options for individuals who are eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

You can now:

Book your first or second dose vaccine appointment by visiting KFL&A Public Health’s website or call the booking centre at 343-477-0172.

Sign up once for the standby list at Strathcona Paper Centre and INVISTA Centre, if you require a first dose or shortened second dose vaccine appointment.

Sign up daily for the standby list at Kingston Community Health Centre, if you require a first dose vaccine appointment.

Walk-in first dose appointments at INVISTA Centre from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for individuals 18 years of age and older.

On Wednesday, KFL&A Public Health say it will trial walk in first dose appointments from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at INVISTA Centre for individuals 18 years of age and older.

The vaccine clinic at the INVISTA Centre will be open for walk in appointments July 7, 8, 9, and 12.

There will be approximately 100 walk-in appointments available each day.

The health unit says that those interested in getting their vaccine by a walk in appointment should check the vaccine page on the agency’s website for more information on dates and times.

If a walk in appointment is booked, KFL&A Public Health ask that any other booked appointments be cancelled to make times available for others.

