OPP identify Guelph man who died at Belwood Lake

Wellington County OPP have identified the 46-year-old man who died at Belwood Lake on Canada Day.

Emergency crews were called to the water at around 12:30 p.m. and found bystanders trying to save the man’s life.

Police said despite the life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, OPP identified him as Stuart Tucker of Guelph.

OPP have described the original call as a boating incident but offered no further details about what happened.

Along with paramedics and firefighters, Ornge air ambulance was also called to the scene.

Police said they are assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner with the investigation.

