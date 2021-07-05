Menu

Canada

OPP identify Guelph man who died at Belwood Lake

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 10:22 am
Police have identified a man who died at Belwood Lake on Canada Day. View image in full screen
Police have identified a man who died at Belwood Lake on Canada Day. OPP / Twitter

Wellington County OPP have identified the 46-year-old man who died at Belwood Lake on Canada Day.

Emergency crews were called to the water at around 12:30 p.m. and found bystanders trying to save the man’s life.

Read more: Guelph man dies at Belwood Lake on Canada Day, OPP say

Police said despite the life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, OPP identified him as Stuart Tucker of Guelph.

OPP have described the original call as a boating incident but offered no further details about what happened.

Read more: Father of 4 who died at Conestogo Lake beat cancer 5 years ago

Along with paramedics and firefighters, Ornge air ambulance was also called to the scene.

Police said they are assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner with the investigation.

