Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Heat warning issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 9:37 am
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County that is expected to last right through Tuesday. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County that is expected to last right through Tuesday. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County that is expected to last right through Tuesday.

The agency says temperatures are expected to reach between 31 C and 34 C during the day but it will feel hotter as the humidex checks in closer to 40.

Read more: Heat warning issued for Greater Toronto Area with humidex near 40 expected

At night, there won’t be much relief as the temperatures will fall somewhere between 21 C and 25 C.

The heat wave will not come to an end until Tuesday evening, according to Environment Canada, which says a cold front is expected to arrive, with thunderstorms and showers in tow.

Trending Stories

The agency warns that this type of hot, humid air can lead to deteriorating air quality and that the extreme heat affects everyone.

Story continues below advertisement

It says young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at the greatest risk.

Environment Canada says side effects could include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

It also warns to never leave people or pets inside a parked car.

Click to play video: 'Investigation underway into cause of deadly wildfire in Lytton, B.C.' Investigation underway into cause of deadly wildfire in Lytton, B.C.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagGuelph News tagGuelph weather tagKitchener weather tagWaterloo weather tagCambridge weather tagEnvironment Canada Guelph tagGuelph heat warning tagWaterloo heat warning tagKitchener heat warning tagCambridge heat warning tagEnvironment Canada Heat warning Guelph Waterloo Region tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers