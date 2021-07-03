Menu

Canada

61-year-old woman suffers critical injuries after being struck by vehicle in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 11:09 am
The scene of the collision at Jane Street and Wilson Avenue on Friday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision at Jane Street and Wilson Avenue on Friday. Global News

Toronto police say a 61-year-old woman suffered critical injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in North York Friday evening.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said officers were called to Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at 5:10 p.m. July 2 for reports of a collision.

A 34-year-old woman was driving a white Ford F150 pickup truck westbound on Wilson Avenue and made a right turn to go north on Jane Street when the victim was struck in the roadway, the news release said.

Read more: 26-year-old man dead after crash on Highway 401 in Toronto

She had life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and they’re looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the area or incident to contact them.

Officers can be reached at 416-808-1900 and tips can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

