Kelowna neighbourhood comes together to create little library

A little library has been added to a neighbourhood in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

Arlene Hildred has become the neighbourhood librarian on Neptune Road, now that the ribbon has been cut for the Galaxy Quest Little Free Library.

Hildred said bringing the small library to life was a group effort.

“My daughter painted the Neptune and Mercury on the side and within in our neighbourhood, we also have a Scorpio [road] and Taurus [road] so she did the star signs for that and then we have the bench which was donated, and one of the neighbours across the street spent lots of time sanding and painting it,” said Hildred.

Sharlene Drohomereski painted the donated bench that has now been called the Cosmic Couch.

“It’s a wonderful addition to the neighbourhood,” said Drohomereski. “My husband, son and I all put in a number of hours painting the Cosmic Couch.”

To bring Hildred’s dream of creating the little piece of literary heaven into reality, she applied for and received a grant from the City of Kelowna and the Central Okanagan Foundation. The group also garnered donations for supplies from Rona, Tim Hortons, Save-On-Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart and Your Dollar Store With More.

“We got $800 which goes very quickly,” said Hildred. “I made bookmarks and got some stamps.”

The corner library even has a section just for dogs — The Little Free Stick Library where dogs can check out whichever one they like on their walk.

And while the dogs peruse through the sticks the neighbours can look through the books.

“It’s really cute. I’ll take advantage of it and put some books in there — it’s part of what makes the neighbourhood caring,” said neighbour Linda Hansen.

Now the little neighbourhood on Neptune Road offers new literary adventures for neighbours and visitors to embark upon.