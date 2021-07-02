Mi’kmaw Elders and Council suggest name changes to towns, streets with ‘Indian’ in them

You don’t name things in honor of Individuals that have did things to an entire community. That’s not exactly explementary. said Paul

The term, “Indian” and other offensice words are used for over a dozen streets, communities and bodies of water throughout Halifax Regional Municipality and has been described by members of the community as an outdated and disrespectful term. A Mi’kmaw elder and author, Daniel Paul says he thinks it is time for change.

“They give a destination if you want to put it that way. A name that’s more compatible with reality is fine. The word “Indian” for example, if not applicable to the Indigenous people of the Americas by no means. It belongs to another country altogether.” said Paul.

The Cornwallis task force report recommended the city examine its approach to naming streets to reintroduce Mi’kmaw place names and language. On Tuesday- Council voted for a staff report to look into removing the word from all municipal streets and place names. Councillor Lovelace who put forth says she knows the only way forward is together.

“We’ll continue to have this conversation. Reconciliation is a process. Peace and friendship is the end goal and that takes time so we’re headed in the right direction. And, I’m proud of the conversations and the willingness to learn Indigenous history within our community.” said Lovelace.

The Cornwallis task force also recommended renaming Cornwallis Street. Daniel Paul, along with other Elders in the Mi’kmaq community say they want to have a seat at the table when it comes to discussing new names.

“It’s something we should be looking at and stop honoring these monsters of history across the board.” says Paul.

In 2018, The Cornwallis Street Baptist Church changed it’s name to New Horizons-a change that they say supports their First Nations brothers and sisters. Their pastor, Dr. Rhonda Britton started a petition in 2008 to have the name of Cornwallis Street renamed as well. Something she says she is disappointed has not happened yet.