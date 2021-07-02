SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Waterloo Region says it will continue to increase number of vaccinations over coming weeks

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 2:18 pm
Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccination task force says it will continue to ramp up the number of vaccinations next week as more vaccine is on the way from the province to fight the Delta variant.

The region has already had a dramatic uptick in the number of vaccinations over the past month as the running seven-day average was 5,828 on June 4 and reached 8,924 on Friday.

There have now been a total of 565,267 doses administered in the region with 66.7 per cent of the area population having received at least one dose while 29.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The region says a bunch of measures are being introduced to get more needles into arms, such as mobile teams from the province going to local school sites (which are open to those over the age of 18), extended hours and accepting walk-ins for first doses.

In addition, there will also be a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Sunday at Bingemans in Kitchener although it is being run by appointment only.

The task force says it is also increasing supply for family doctors and pharmacies in an effort to increase the headcount.

It says it will have an announcement next week on the biggest component of its plan to drive up the number of vaccinations.

