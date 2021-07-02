Menu

Health

COVID-19: 2 new cases in N.S. as province approaches 1 million vaccine doses

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 12:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Isolation requirements made dependent on vaccination status' Isolation requirements made dependent on vaccination status
Nova Scotia has removed isolation requirements for New Brunswickers and loosened restrictions for the rest of Canada, but any isolation requirements for any entering Nova Scotia depends on a person’s vaccination status. Callum Smith has more.

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and five new recoveries on Friday.

“I’m pleased to see that we have another day with low case numbers,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

“While the case numbers are promising, please don’t become complacent. Follow the public health measures, get tested and get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

One of the new cases is in the Central Zone and is under investigation. The other is in the Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There is limited community spread in the Central Zone, the release said, and the other health zones continue to be monitored for community spread.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. education minister calls it a ‘successful school year’ despite pandemic

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,936 PCR tests on Thursday. There were also 7,007 rapid tests administered between June 25 and July 1 at pop-up sites in Halifax, Hammonds Plains, Sackville, Dartmouth, Big Tancook Island and Sydney.

There are now 47 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including three people in hospital.

Nearly 1 million vaccine doses

Trending Stories

Within the next few days, Nova Scotia is expected to reach one million vaccine doses administered.

Premier Rankin is scheduled to mark the upcoming milestone at the IWK Health Centre’s vaccination clinic on Monday morning.

As of Thursday, 961,653 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out, including 253,331 second doses.

Click to play video: 'Halifax Waterfront businesses looking for summer rebound' Halifax Waterfront businesses looking for summer rebound
Halifax Waterfront businesses looking for summer rebound

There have been 4,151 cases of COVID-19 between March 15 to June 30. Of those, 0.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 5.4 per cent were partially vaccinated.

Of the 252 people hospitalized during that time, 0.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and 10.7 per cent were partially vaccinated.

And out of the 26 people that died, one person was fully vaccinated and three were partially vaccinated.

“The majority of our cases are among people who have not yet received the vaccine or who got COVID-19 before the vaccine had taken effect,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“This is an important reminder of the role vaccines play in our reopening plan. Ensuring everyone has access to the vaccine and gets both doses will help limit the spread of the virus, which will allow us to further ease restrictions in the future.”

