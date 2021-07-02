Menu

Canada

Summer Satellites: Regina Folk Festival announces new event for August

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 12:26 pm
The Regina Folk Festival announced a new event titled Summer Satellites taking place at the Brandt Community Stage from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8.
The Regina Folk Festival announced a new event titled Summer Satellites taking place at the Brandt Community Stage from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8. Credit / Regina Folk Festival

Although the Regina Folk Festival is cancelled this summer, the organization is hosting an event in August titled Summer Satellites which features several Saskatchewan artists.

Summer Satellites runs Aug. 6–8 at the Brandt Community Stage on the Conexus Arts Centre grounds.

Dale Mac, Eekwol, éemi, GERMANE, Marissa Burwell, Melodna, Origin of Spin, respectfulchild, TESHER, TOVA, Tristen Durocher, vbnd and ygretz are the artists playing over the three days.

Read more: Tom Cochrane to play in Regina as Shake the Lake returns in August

The festival will see a combination of concerts on the outdoor stage along with online micro concerts.

“We’re excited to share live music again! It’s an honour to present these talented musicians for Summer Satellites,” said Amber Goodwyn, Regina Folk Festival artistic director.

Story continues below advertisement

“Each artist is performing in solo or duo formations, which reflects our recognition that this time is a transitional one where we all learn how to adjust to ever-changing pandemic restrictions.

Trending Stories

“We also figured that the constellation of in-person outdoor and online micro-concerts would be a gentle way for the community to ease back into concert-going.”

Read more: Live music community optimistic about recovery as Saskatchewan reopens

The Brandt Community Stage will host a number of musical acts this summer including Jack Semple featuring Regina Symphony Orchestra on July 23 along with George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett on July 24.

“It is a privilege to be able to partner with the Conexus Arts Centre to make this venue a reality and to help provide the people of our hometown a place to celebrate the summer in safety,” said Shaun Semple, chief executive of the Brandt Group of Companies.

A full list of shows taking place at the Brandt Community Stage can be found on the Conexus Arts Centre website.

Click to play video: 'Live music community optimistic for recovery as Saskatchewan reopens' Live music community optimistic for recovery as Saskatchewan reopens
Live music community optimistic for recovery as Saskatchewan reopens – Jun 20, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Music tagRegina News tagRegina Folk Festival tagconexus arts centre tagfolk festival tagBrandt Community Stage tagSummer Satellites tag

