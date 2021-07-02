Summer Satellites: Regina Folk Festival announces new event for August

Send this page to someone via email

Although the Regina Folk Festival is cancelled this summer, the organization is hosting an event in August titled Summer Satellites which features several Saskatchewan artists.

Summer Satellites runs Aug. 6–8 at the Brandt Community Stage on the Conexus Arts Centre grounds.

Dale Mac, Eekwol, éemi, GERMANE, Marissa Burwell, Melodna, Origin of Spin, respectfulchild, TESHER, TOVA, Tristen Durocher, vbnd and ygretz are the artists playing over the three days.

The festival will see a combination of concerts on the outdoor stage along with online micro concerts.

“We’re excited to share live music again! It’s an honour to present these talented musicians for Summer Satellites,” said Amber Goodwyn, Regina Folk Festival artistic director.

“Each artist is performing in solo or duo formations, which reflects our recognition that this time is a transitional one where we all learn how to adjust to ever-changing pandemic restrictions.

“We also figured that the constellation of in-person outdoor and online micro-concerts would be a gentle way for the community to ease back into concert-going.”

The Brandt Community Stage will host a number of musical acts this summer including Jack Semple featuring Regina Symphony Orchestra on July 23 along with George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett on July 24.

“It is a privilege to be able to partner with the Conexus Arts Centre to make this venue a reality and to help provide the people of our hometown a place to celebrate the summer in safety,” said Shaun Semple, chief executive of the Brandt Group of Companies.

A full list of shows taking place at the Brandt Community Stage can be found on the Conexus Arts Centre website.

