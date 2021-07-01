Menu

Canada

Maple Leaf Foods signs deal to buy 4 pig farms in Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2021 12:56 pm
Maple Leaf Foods says the deal is part of its plan to grow production at its pork processing plant in Brandon, Man. View image in full screen
Maple Leaf Foods says the deal is part of its plan to grow production at its pork processing plant in Brandon, Man. Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/picture alliance via Getty Images

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has signed a deal to buy four pig farms in central Saskatchewan from a group of companies known as Polar Pork.

The agreement includes two sow barns and two nursery barns with the potential to supply 140,000 pigs.

Read more: Melville woman with pet pig forced to move after council upholds animal bylaw

The company says it expects to invest up to $27 million in the barns over time, including acquisition costs and capital investments.

Maple Leaf Foods says the deal is part of its plan to grow production at its pork processing plant in Brandon, Man.

The acquisition is expected to substantially increase the number of pigs it can produce in Saskatchewan.

The deal is expected to close in June 2022, subject to conditions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
