Traffic

Young child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 7:55 pm
Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

A girl under the age of five has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto‘s east end Wednesday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to Village Green Square, just east of Kennedy Road and north of Highway 401, before 7 p.m. with reports of a collision.

The circumstances leading up the collision weren’t clear as of Wednesday evening, but a Toronto police spokesperson told Global News the driver remained at the scene.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the girl was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, officers closed off the immediate area as investigators collected evidence at the scene.

