Young child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

A girl under the age of five has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto‘s east end Wednesday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to Village Green Square, just east of Kennedy Road and north of Highway 401, before 7 p.m. with reports of a collision.

The circumstances leading up the collision weren’t clear as of Wednesday evening, but a Toronto police spokesperson told Global News the driver remained at the scene.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the girl was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, officers closed off the immediate area as investigators collected evidence at the scene.

COLLISION:

Village Green Sq + Kennedy Rd

* 6:57 pm *

– Young girl struck by car

– Girl's injuries are serious

– Police o/s

– Will assist with emergency run

– Roads in area will be closed for investigation#GO1228408

^dh pic.twitter.com/5jO3JjHVPm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 30, 2021