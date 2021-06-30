Young child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

A girl under the age of five has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto‘s east end Wednesday evening, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to Village Green Square, just east of Kennedy Road and north of Highway 401, before 7 p.m. with reports of a collision.
The circumstances leading up the collision weren’t clear as of Wednesday evening, but a Toronto police spokesperson told Global News the driver remained at the scene.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the girl was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Meanwhile, officers closed off the immediate area as investigators collected evidence at the scene.
