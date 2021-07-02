COVID-19: To the delight of many Kingstonians, Ontario enters Step 2 of reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

Kingstonians lined up for their first haircuts in months Wednesday, as the province lifted public health restrictions on salons and other businesses due to a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Step two of Ontario’s reopening strategy meant different things to different people, but lineups seemed to the order of the day for most hair salons and barbershops in the Limestone City. Tom Kravchenko was one of dozens playing the waiting game to get his hair cut at Soussan’s Barber Shop on Princess Street.

“This is the longest it’s ever been,” he said. “I’m very, very excited. It’s going to be a weight lifted off my shoulders, that’s for sure — literally.”

Richard Cooper was in that same lineup and said he wasn’t going anyway until he, too, got his hair cut.

“If I don’t get it chopped today, it can’t go home,” Cooper said. “I’ll be here all day.”

It didn’t take all day, but it was a bit of a wait for Cooper. He, like many Global News spoke with, was pleased about the Step 2 openings, but said Ontarians need to continue to be cautious.

“We’re not over it yet,” Cooper said. “People have to be vaccinated and I think there’s a good chance of us moving forward, providing we don’t get silly about getting back to normal too fast.”

Nail salons were also doing a brisk business. Those in charge at Sarah’s Nails on Princess Street said they were happy to open again, while smiles on their customers faces told a similar story.

Another hub of activity, relatively speaking, was the Cataraqui Centre. There was certainly no lack of excitement at the indoor mall, something to which Nebin Barclay can attest.

“I was really stoked just to see everything open — just to see people out again,” Barclay said.

“It’s feeling normalized.”

Rachel Kearns and two of her friends were more than pleased to be back at the mall.

“So happy to be back out in public and shop and buy some stuff from the stores and go out with our friends,” Kearns said.

Randy Myers is also happy about the reopening. He says it’s just nice to get out of the house.

“I think it’s great to have a little bit of extra freedom now after … a couple of months of us staying at home,” Myers said.

“So it’s just nice to get out and about and that’s why I took a walk through today and booked a haircut appointment — it’s just great to have the extra layer of freedom now.”

