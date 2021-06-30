Another 7,355 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting on Wednesday that 7,355 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area the previous day.

Nearly 6,900 of the jabs were second doses, while just under 500 were first doses, public health reported.

The additional doses mean that almost 96,700 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to 35.8 per cent of the eligible population.

About 77 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases in June.

When broken down into municipalities, 83.1 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are partially vaccinated, while it’s 70.7 per cent in Wellington County and 72.6 per cent in Dufferin County.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph Wednesday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 4,528.

Active cases have increased to 40, with another four recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,446 and the city’s COVID-19-related death toll remains at 42.

In Wellington County, no new cases are being reported, as its case count remained at 1,667. The number of active cases remained at 15, with no new recoveries reported.

The county’s COVID-19 death toll of 41 also remains unchanged.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 17.2 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 1.35 per cent.

There are four people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including two in intensive care as of Monday.