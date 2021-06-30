Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police charge Kevin J. Johnston with harrassing AHS employee

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted June 30, 2021 12:44 pm
Kevin Johnston attending a rally outside GraceLife Church in Parkland County, near Edmonton, on April 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Kevin Johnston attending a rally outside GraceLife Church in Parkland County, near Edmonton, on April 11, 2021. Global News

A candidate in Calgary’s race for mayor has been charged in relation to the harassment of an Alberta Health Services employee.

According to the Calgary Police Service, Kevin J. Johnston has been charged with one count of criminal harassment.

Police say the charge stems from “threatening conduct directed at the victim” on social media and online between April 24 and May 22.

Read more: Alberta Health Services sues Calgary mayoral candidate for $1.3M over threats to health-care workers

Johnston will remain in police custody on other matters and is due for another court appearance on July 12.

Trending Stories

Earlier this month, AHS filed a lawsuit against Johnston seeking $1.3 million in damages for harassment of AHS employees. He has also been arrested twice previously for violating an injunction granted to the health authority.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2021 Calgary election to go ahead without voter list

According to the Local Authorities Elections Act, charges or violations of the Criminal Code do not make a candidate ineligible to run for municipal office. Only people who have been convicted of an offence under the Local Authorities Elections Act, the Election Act, the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act or the Canada Elections Act within the past 10 years cannot run.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagAlberta Health Services tagKevin J. Johnston tagKevin Johnston tagAlberta Health Services harrassment charges tagKevin J Johnston harassment charges tagKevin J. Johnston AHS tagKevin J. Johnston Alberta Health Services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers