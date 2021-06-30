Calgary police charge Kevin J. Johnston with harrassing AHS employee

Send this page to someone via email

A candidate in Calgary’s race for mayor has been charged in relation to the harassment of an Alberta Health Services employee.

According to the Calgary Police Service, Kevin J. Johnston has been charged with one count of criminal harassment.

Police say the charge stems from “threatening conduct directed at the victim” on social media and online between April 24 and May 22.

Johnston will remain in police custody on other matters and is due for another court appearance on July 12.

Earlier this month, AHS filed a lawsuit against Johnston seeking $1.3 million in damages for harassment of AHS employees. He has also been arrested twice previously for violating an injunction granted to the health authority.

According to the Local Authorities Elections Act, charges or violations of the Criminal Code do not make a candidate ineligible to run for municipal office. Only people who have been convicted of an offence under the Local Authorities Elections Act, the Election Act, the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act or the Canada Elections Act within the past 10 years cannot run.