Ottawa police seek shower-capped suspect in Glebe robbery

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of breaking into a business in the Glebe earlier this month.

The break and enter unit said Wednesday that a man broke into a commercial building in the 1000 block of Bank Street on June 23 at roughly 10:20 p.m.

Police said he committed theft and mischief at the property.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 40s and five feet seven inches tall with a slim build and grey hair. Police said that, at the time, he was seen wearing a camouflage hooded jacket, brown track pants, white running shoes and a black backpack.

He was also pictured on surveillance tape wearing a black shower cap on his head.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 4533. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:23 Owner of Calgary meat shop frustrated after thieves cause extensive damage to business Owner of Calgary meat shop frustrated after thieves cause extensive damage to business – Jun 22, 2021