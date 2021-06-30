Menu

Canada

PDAP available to Regina residents affected by June 11 flooding

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 11:53 am
Regina has been designated as an eligible assistance area under the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program after flooding on June 11. View image in full screen
Regina has been designated as an eligible assistance area under the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program after flooding on June 11. Dave Parsons / Global News

Regina residents who were impacted by flooding on June 11 can apply for financial aid from the province.

Heavy rainfall hit the city that day, leaving hundreds of homes flooded.

According to the City of Regina, about 50 to 70 millimetres of rain fell between 7 and 9 a.m.

Regina has now been designated as an eligible assistance area under the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP).

PDAP provides financial assistance to cover the cost of non-insurable essential losses, cleanup, repairs and temporary relocation.

The program is available to homeowners, small businesses, agricultural operations, First Nations, non-profit organizations and communities to help them recover from natural disasters.

City officials said those who are considering applying for PDAP should contact their private insurer first to see if any damages are covered.

Anyone applying for PDAP has until Dec. 11 to make their application. All work must be completed by June 11, 2022.

Applications must be made directly online to PDAP.

