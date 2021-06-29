Connor McDavid wins NHL’s Ted Lindsay Award

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid won the NHL’s Ted Lindsay Award on Tuesday night.
The award recognizes the league’s most outstanding player and is voted on by NHL players.
READ MORE: Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon named 2021 Hart Trophy finalists
McDavid beat out Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby to earn the honour.
More to come…
