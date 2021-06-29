Connor McDavid wins NHL’s Ted Lindsay Award

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid won the NHL’s Ted Lindsay Award on Tuesday night.

The award recognizes the league’s most outstanding player and is voted on by NHL players.

READ MORE: Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon named 2021 Hart Trophy finalists

McDavid beat out Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby to earn the honour.

Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) of the @EdmontonOilers has received the players’ vote for the 2020-21 Ted Lindsay Award, presented annually “to the most outstanding player in the NHL,” as voted by fellow members of the @NHLPA. #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/Fj9pdk3W48 pic.twitter.com/f7kBOSTZzL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 29, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Connor McDavid.