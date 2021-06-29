Menu

Canada

Connor McDavid wins NHL’s Ted Lindsay Award

By Staff Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 7:46 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid won the NHL’s Ted Lindsay Award on Tuesday night.

The award recognizes the league’s most outstanding player and is voted on by NHL players.

Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon named 2021 Hart Trophy finalists 

McDavid beat out Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby to earn the honour.

More to come…

