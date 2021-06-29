Menu

Sports

Four Ontario golfers set to represent Canada at Tokyo Olympic Games

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 2:41 pm
Canada's Brooke Henderson plays off the 12th tee on day two of the Women's British Open at Woburn Golf Club, Little Brickhill, England, Friday Aug. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steven Paston/PA via AP.

Four Ontario golfers are set to represent Canada at the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Golf Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee revealed the two women that will make up the women’s team will be Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls and Alena Sharp of Hamilton.

Corey Conners from Listowel and Mackenzie Hughes from Dundas represent Canada in the men’s Olympic golf competition.

Read more: Tokyo Games: Kelowna swimmers Ruck, Smith named to national Olympic team

Henderson is a 10-time winner on the LPGA Tour and is currently the 7th-ranked golfer in the world.

The 23-year-old holds the record for most professional golf wins by a Canadian and has earned 59 career top-10 finishes since joining the LPGA Tour in 2015.

“I am honoured and proud to be a part of Team Canada this summer,” said Henderson.

“I  love representing my country and feeling all of the support of family, friends and Canadian golf fans back home.”

Sharp, 40, qualified for her second Olympic Games as the 136th-ranked player in the world. She has 14 career top-10 finishes since joining the LPGA Tour in 2005 and finished 30th at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

Conners will make his first Olympic appearance. He’s currently ranked 37th in the world. The 29-year-old joined the PGA Tour in 2018 and has earned 13 career top-10 finishes.

Currently the 65th-ranked golfer in the world, Hughes, 30, will appear in his first Olympics. He has 12 career top-10s including a victory at the 2017 RSM Classic. He’s a two-time Canadian Men’s Amateur champion.

Read more: Hurdler Payne Wylie Montreal-bound after last-minute Olympic trials invitation

The men’s competition will take place July 29 to Aug. 1 (Days 6 – 9) on the East Course of the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

The women’s event is Aug. 4-7 (Days 12 – 15).

Sixty women and 60 men will compete over 72 holes of stroke play with no cut.

