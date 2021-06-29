Regina fire crews respond to 4 separate fires early Tuesday

The Regina Fire Department was kept busy early Tuesday morning after four separate fires broke out across the city.
Firefighters responded to a garage fire located on the 900 block of Retallack Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.
They were then called to a house fire on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. That home is currently boarded up and under investigation.
At about 3:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Robinson Street that melted nearby power lines. SaskPower attended the scene for repairs.
At about 5 a.m., crews responded to another house fire on the 3900 block of Second Avenue. Both houses were vacant at the time of the fires. No injuries were reported in any of the fires.
The investigation is ongoing.
Global News has reached out to the Regina Fire Department and will update this article once it hears back.
