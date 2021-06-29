Another Alberta coal project added to federal environmental assessment list

Send this page to someone via email

Environmental groups say they are pleased the federal government is adding another proposed coal mine in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains to the list of projects it will review.

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Montem Resource’s proposed Tent Mountain project could harm fish and fish habitat through the release of the contaminant selenium.

He says he also took into consideration public concern about the project as well as its potential impact on treaty rights.

Environmental groups, area landowners and First Nations say in a joint news release that they had asked for a federal assessment all along.

They say they’re pleased Wilkinson is following through on a promise made last week to review any coal proposal that could release selenium into waterways.

Montem CEO Peter Doyle has told an investor’s newsletter that the decision will likely delay Tent Mountain, but the company will proceed with the development.