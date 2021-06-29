Menu

Canada

Another Alberta coal project added to federal environmental assessment list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2021 12:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta selenium management framework being reviewed' Alberta selenium management framework being reviewed
Albertans opposed to new coal mines in the Rocky Mountains will now have a chance to share their thoughts on protecting rivers from contamination. The province is launching a review of how to best protect water from being contaminated. Provincial affairs reporter Tom Vernon explains.

Environmental groups say they are pleased the federal government is adding another proposed coal mine in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains to the list of projects it will review.

Read more: Ottawa to conduct environmental review of new steelmaking coal projects over selenium concerns

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Montem Resource’s proposed Tent Mountain project could harm fish and fish habitat through the release of the contaminant selenium.

He says he also took into consideration public concern about the project as well as its potential impact on treaty rights.

Read more: Coal mine selenium in bighorn sheep known to Alberta government: scientist

Environmental groups, area landowners and First Nations say in a joint news release that they had asked for a federal assessment all along.

They say they’re pleased Wilkinson is following through on a promise made last week to review any coal proposal that could release selenium into waterways.

Read more: Alberta to reinstate 1976 coal policy revoked last spring after public outcry

Montem CEO Peter Doyle has told an investor’s newsletter that the decision will likely delay Tent Mountain, but the company will proceed with the development.

Click to play video: 'Protesters breathe sigh of relief as review panel denies Grassy Mountain coal project applications' Protesters breathe sigh of relief as review panel denies Grassy Mountain coal project applications
© 2021 The Canadian Press
