Canada

Canada Day 2021: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 1:21 pm
Thousands of people gathered to watch the Canada Day Fireworks on Saturday, July 1, 2006, in Cambridge, Ont. View image in full screen
Thousands of people gathered to watch the Canada Day Fireworks on Saturday, July 1, 2006, in Cambridge, Ont. CP PHOTO/Nathan Denette

As Canada Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what is open and closed over the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region July 1

All Canada Day events across the tri-cities have been cancelled. Although residents are allowed to have backyard firework displays, they are asked to do so with caution.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

On Thursday, Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule.

GRT customer service locations at 35 Ainslie St. S. in Cambridge and 105 King St. E. in Kitchener will open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On Thursday, GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

There will be regular curbside waste collection.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

The Beer Stores on Bleams Road in Kitchener and Franklin Road in Cambridge along with the drive-thru on Holiday Inn Drive will have extended hours on June 30. All of those Beer Stores will be open on July 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., as will others on Victoria Street and Highland Road in Kitchener, Weber Street in Waterloo and the drive-thru on King Street in Waterloo.

Trending Stories

All LCBO stores will be closed.

Click to play video: 'Finding unity in Canada Day celebrations' Finding unity in Canada Day celebrations
Finding unity in Canada Day celebrations

What’s open and closed in Cambridge

The following are open in Cambridge on July 1:

• Ed Newland Pool
• George Hancock Pool
• all city spray pads

The following are closed in Cambridge on July 1:

• McDougall Cottage
• Fashion History Museum
• Cambridge Centre for the Arts
• all other community centres and libraries
• City hall

What’s open and closed in Kitchener

The following are open on in Kitchener on July 1:

• Wilson outdoor pool
• Idlewood outdoor pool
• Harry Class outdoor pool
• Kiwanis Park
• all splash pads will be open throughout the weekend
• Centennial Field

READ MORE: Canada Day quiz — Majority of Canadians fail to answer fun facts about country

The following are closed in Kitchener on July 1:

• The Aud
• TheMuseum
• Kitchener Market
• All indoor swimming pools and community centres
• Budd Park indoor facility
• all Kitchener Public Library locations
• Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
• Homer Watson House & Gallery

What’s open and closed in Waterloo

The following are closed on Waterloo on July 1:

  • Waterloo City Hall
  • the City of Waterloo Museum
  • the Clay & Glass Gallery
  • all city facilities are closed except for the outdoor pool at Moses Springer Community Centre.
