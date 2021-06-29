Sturgeon Lake First Nation man charged with attempted murder in shooting: Prince Albert RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Sturgeon Lake First Nation is facing charges that include attempted murder after he was involved in a shooting on Thursday, according to Prince Albert RCMP.

RCMP says it received a complaint about a man being shot outside a home on the First Nation at about 11:30 p.m. June 24.

Its investigation showed the two men were involved in an altercation before one of the men allegedly shot the other one.

RCMP says the man who was shot was taken to hospital and described his injuries as serious, but has no update on his condition.

The man with the gun left the scene prior to the police getting there.

He was later arrested at a home on Little Red River First Nation on Friday, RMCP says.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Phillip Okemow, 25, is facing charges for careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm with intent.

He is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert court on Wednesday. The investigation is continuing.

