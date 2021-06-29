Menu

Canada

Sturgeon Lake First Nation man charged with attempted murder in shooting: Prince Albert RCMP

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 12:13 pm
Prince Albert RCMP has charged a Sturgeon Lake First Nation man with attempted murder after he shot another man on Thursday night. View image in full screen
Prince Albert RCMP has charged a Sturgeon Lake First Nation man with attempted murder after he shot another man on Thursday night. Files / Global News

A man from Sturgeon Lake First Nation is facing charges that include attempted murder after he was involved in a shooting on Thursday, according to Prince Albert RCMP.

RCMP says it received a complaint about a man being shot outside a home on the First Nation at about 11:30 p.m. June 24.

Its investigation showed the two men were involved in an altercation before one of the men allegedly shot the other one.

RCMP says the man who was shot was taken to hospital and described his injuries as serious, but has no update on his condition.

The man with the gun left the scene prior to the police getting there.

He was later arrested at a home on Little Red River First Nation on Friday, RMCP says.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Phillip Okemow, 25, is facing charges for careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm with intent.

He is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert court on Wednesday. The investigation is continuing.

Trudeau announces new gun control measures on background checks coming
