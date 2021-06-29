Menu

Health

Some staff at Thames Valley Family Health Team in Strathroy to move offices

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 29, 2021 11:57 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Joe Raedle/ Getty Images

The Thames Valley Family Health Team (TVFHT) says many of its health professionals working out of 74 Front St. E. in Strathroy, Ont., will be moving to 31 Caradoc St. N., also in Strathroy, effective Friday.

The number for the Caradoc Street North office is 226-746-8440.

Read more: More action needed by province to address Ontario’s large surgical backlog, says Horwath

TVFHT says the move will impact patients of its dietitians, nurses (but not nurse practitioners), occupational therapists, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, and social workers.

Family physicians and nurse practitioners working out of 74 Front St. E. will continue to work there, TVFHT adds.

“Excellent patient care is TVFHT’s main focus. Moving to a new location will allow TVFHT to develop new ways of providing care to patients,” TVFHT says in a release.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, TVFHT will continue to offer in-person care as well as virtual care through phone or video.”

TVFHT says it is one of the largest family health teams in the province, with over 120 physicians at 19 sites in Middlesex, Oxford and Elgin counties caring for over 160,000 patients.

