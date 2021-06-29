Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba provides $358M in funding for health care

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 12:37 pm
Cameron Friesen. View image in full screen
Cameron Friesen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba government is investing more than $358 million in capital projects to ensure Manitobans have safe and reliable care at health-care facilities for years to come, Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen announced Tuesday in a news release.

“Our government is undertaking the most significant transformation to the Manitoba health-care system in 40 years,” Friesen said.

“These investments continue with that generational change, creating an impact that will not just be felt today, but decades from now.”

Read more: Manitoba to withdraw $215M from rainy day fund to help pay for pandemic

Each year, the regional health authorities, CancerCare and Shared Health and the Addictions Foundation, submit requests for safety and security projects at sites across the province. This year, the province is providing more than $17.4 million for 85 projects expected to cost less than $500,000 each.

Story continues below advertisement

The breakdown of the funding is:

• $280 million for safety upgrades to personal care homes
• $46 million for digital health initiatives
• $32 million for equipment and infrastructure upgrades at health-care facilities.

Read more: $18M visitation shelters for Manitoba personal care homes dealing with setbacks

The safety and capital upgrades at personal care homes are intended to build on the government’s commitment to ensure health-care facilities are in line with revised Manitoba Fire Code requirements and enhancements to better protect residents, staff and the public.

Trending Stories

The eHealth initiatives will include upgrading the provincial electronic health record system, eChart, as well as various other projects such as replacing voice recognition systems used for dictation and transcription and upgrading critical hardware and software used across the health-care system.

More than 150 pieces of equipment will be purchased and installed including equipment for microbiology and virology, gastroscopes, endoscopes and many others.

Read more: Province unveils outdoor visitation spaces at Manitoba care homes

In addition, $15.3 million in funding will go to replacing equipment in each of the regional health authorities and for diagnostic services provided through Shared Health Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

Specific cost estimates are not being released, as they are subject to the tendering process, the minister said.

He added the construction work will begin once the projects are publicly tendered and a contract awarded.

Click to play video: 'Province unveils outdoor visitation spaces at Manitoba care homes' Province unveils outdoor visitation spaces at Manitoba care homes
Province unveils outdoor visitation spaces at Manitoba care homes – Sep 15, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagHealth tagManitoba Government tagPersonal Care Homes taghealth care investment tag358 million investment in Manitoba health care tagsafe reliable care tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers