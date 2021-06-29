70 arrested, 61 cars impounded in Toronto-area organized street racing and stunt driving bust

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police investigators say 70 people have been charged with hundreds of offences and more than 60 cars have been impounded following a bust for organized street racing and stunt driving across the Greater Toronto Area.

The operation, dubbed “Project Takeover,” launched in May after police services across the GTA — York Regional Police, Toronto Police, Peel Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police — saw a sharp rise in dangerous driving incidents in 2020.

Incidents included dangerous and disruption intersection takeovers, stunt driving demos, and street races, investigators said.

“Officers determined that these groups were highly organized,” York Regional Police said in a news release on Tuesday.

“They planned and promoted these events, including ways to avoid detection and law enforcement.”

Between May 1 and June 24, investigators said officers arrested 70 people. The accused were collectively charged with 67 criminal offences and 279 provincial offences.

In addition, police noted 61 vehicles were impounded and 57 licence suspensions were issued.

View image in full screen Project Takeover saw multiple people charged and several cars impounded amid an increase in street racing and stunt driving across the Greater Toronto Area. York Regional Police

Investigators said the operation was “intelligence-led” and suspects were identified using surveillance, and officers used specialized equipment such as York Regional Police’s Air2 helicopter.

“These drivers should know that we are, as police services, willing and able to change our investigative techniques and our enforcement focus to combat these groups, no matter how they try to adapt,” the statement said.

Following ‘Project Takeover,’ investigators are launching ‘Project ERASE (Eliminate Racing Activities on Streets Everywhere)’ for the summer and fall seasons.

Fast and furious. That’s one way to describe some of the 70 people we arrested and 57 drivers who had their licences suspended as a result of #ProjectTakeover.https://t.co/6v2vRKkBWf pic.twitter.com/SoeKuDWRYF — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 29, 2021

